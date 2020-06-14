176 Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR with gym
A John Quincy Adams had a big impact on history here, but probably not the John Quincy Adams you know and love! This John Quincy Adams was named John Quincy Adams Young, and he was the man who bought a local mill and started the industry that eventually drew people here, making it a real town. Go figure!
If you want to live in a community, but not in a city, Cedar Mill, Oregon is ideal. With a population of fewer than 15,000, Cedar Mill is in the unincorporated area of Washington County, just eight miles from Portland. It offers everything in the way of convenience, yet no big city rules and regulations to deal with. Cedar Mill shouldn't be confused with the nearby community of Cedar Hill, even though the names are quite similar! Cedar Mill is its own community unto itself, and it has a ton of amenities, like a public library, Milltowner Shopping Center, a Citizens Participation Organization and Cedar Mill History Project. U.S. Route 26 runs just south of town, and Willamette Stone is just to the west. The community got its name from a sawmill in the area, which cut Western Red cedars, the predominant tree of the area. A waterfall is nearby, Cedar Mill Falls, as well as several creeks and lakes, including Hartung Lake and Johnson Creek. Hartung Lake is near the Hartung Lake Farms neighborhood. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cedar Mill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.