Amenities

on-site laundry extra storage

Come and see your new home at Chateau Hills!



Want to Schedule a tour? Call us! (503) 297-4583



Website: http://chateauhillscr.com/#home



Love what you see? Apply online!

https://myrentalapplication.com/index/chateauhills/



What we offer:

• On-Site Laundry

• Additional Storage available

• Large windows

• Garden home style

• Townhomes



Lease Information:

• 12 Month Lease Options Available

• Sq. Footage: 1100

• Deposit: $500

• Rent: $1400

• Application Fee: $40 (per applicant over 18)

Pets:

• 1 dog or cat allowed

• $25 per month pet rent

• $500 deposit

• Pet weight 25lbs.



• Professionally managed by C&R Real Estate Services Co.

• An Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

• Prices are subject to change.

• Pictures may not be of actual unit.

• Leasing options are limited and are subject to first come first served.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.