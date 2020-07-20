4195 NW 128th Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic 4 bdr, 3 bath with gas fireplace, AC, and large media room! - ****To Apply for This Property****

This 1999, 2540sq. ft. home offers 4 bedrooms, one bedroom on the main floor, 3 full baths, a large media room, light & bright kitchen w/island, formal dining, living room, family room off kitchen with gas fireplace. Two bedrooms + master, and large media room. The master bedroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. The home also has a nice size deck, private fenced backyard, 2 car garage, and AC.



For further questions please contact Sarah - E-mail: SarahU@mcneeley.com; Office #: 503-292-8125



We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.



County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Screening Fee: $50

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 7/17

Heat: Forced Air

Utilities included in rent: NONE

Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Dryer, Microwave

Community Features:

Year Built: 1999

Levels: 2

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Fenced Backyard: Yes

Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed

Schools: Verify online

PET POLICY: 2 pets max. under 30 pounds. Security Deposit increased by $500 per pet Pet Screening profile must be completed along with the application.



**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**



