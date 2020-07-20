All apartments in Bethany
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

4195 NW 128th Avenue

4195 Northwest 128th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4195 Northwest 128th Avenue, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Fantastic 4 bdr, 3 bath with gas fireplace, AC, and large media room! - ****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/FLZ83
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult (This home is not within City of PDX city limits): http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a pet (Pet Policy: 2 pets max. under 30 pounds. Security Deposit increased by $500 per pet Pet Screening profile must be completed along with the application.) or an ESA/Companion Animal: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

This 1999, 2540sq. ft. home offers 4 bedrooms, one bedroom on the main floor, 3 full baths, a large media room, light & bright kitchen w/island, formal dining, living room, family room off kitchen with gas fireplace. Two bedrooms + master, and large media room. The master bedroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. The home also has a nice size deck, private fenced backyard, 2 car garage, and AC.

Our company website – www.mcneeley.com
For further questions please contact Sarah - E-mail: SarahU@mcneeley.com; Office #: 503-292-8125

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.

**Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
- Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
- Rental history verification for all applicants applying
- Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
- If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.
- Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Screening Fee: $50
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 7/17
Heat: Forced Air
Utilities included in rent: NONE
Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Dryer, Microwave
Community Features:
Year Built: 1999
Levels: 2
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard: Yes
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
Schools: Verify online
PET POLICY: 2 pets max. under 30 pounds. Security Deposit increased by $500 per pet Pet Screening profile must be completed along with the application.

**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE2776646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4195 NW 128th Avenue have any available units?
4195 NW 128th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethany, OR.
What amenities does 4195 NW 128th Avenue have?
Some of 4195 NW 128th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4195 NW 128th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4195 NW 128th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 NW 128th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4195 NW 128th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4195 NW 128th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4195 NW 128th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4195 NW 128th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4195 NW 128th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 NW 128th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4195 NW 128th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4195 NW 128th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4195 NW 128th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 NW 128th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4195 NW 128th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4195 NW 128th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4195 NW 128th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
