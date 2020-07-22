Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:36 PM

21 Studio Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR

Studio apartments could offer the best of Aloha living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
20 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,173
457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Aloha
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,230
593 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Upscale urban living on the front-end…a modern haven on the backend.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,370
577 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
15 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,338
559 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
20 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,275
535 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Rowlock Apartments - A Mashup of History and Creativity on the MAX.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,250
466 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
6 Units Available
Central Beaverton
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,295
790 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
4 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,253
540 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
33 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
687 sqft
We are now offering touch-less in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 10:55 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Beaverton
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$990
400 sqft
Please call at 503-644-5635 for more informations.
Results within 10 miles of Aloha
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
22 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,170
452 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
9 Units Available
St. Johns
North Louie
7448 N St. Louis Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
379 sqft
Centrally and conveniently located just 5 blocks from the St. Johns Bridge and just off N. Lombard, North Louie offers easy access to Forest Park, HWY 30 & 26, NW Alphabet District, downtown Portland, the Pearl District, and Hillsboro.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
10 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,177
481 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Multnomah Village
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
448 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
60 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,325
455 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
$1,125
698 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Hillside
Westover Tower Apartments
930 NW 25th Pl, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,170
422 sqft
Within walking distance to NW 23rd Avenue. Also convenient to I-405 and Route 30. Studio and one-bedroom residences in a controlled-access community with panoramic city views. Fitness center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Multnomah Village
Multnomah Station
7611 Southwest Capitol Highway, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,323
430 sqft
Brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments designed with an emphasis on comfort and leisure. Featuring bright and functional floor plans highlighted by quality materials, you’ll find the perfect space for you and yours.
City Guide for Aloha, OR

The city of Aloha, Oregon, according to local legend, may have gotten its exotic Hawaiian name from a clerical mix-up. But for now, aloha Aloha!

When you think about Aloha Oregon, the first thing that probably comes to your mind is "Why would anyone name an Oregon town after a Hawaiian salutation?" In actual fact, it was all a mistake. According to at least one local legend, it was supposed to be called "Aloah" after a resort in Wisconsin, but when the town's founders applied for a postal address, someone along the way made a typo. To make things even more entertaining, locals still insist on pronouncing it "Aloah" (or, phonetically, "Ah-LO-wa") so there goes the Hawaii connection. In spite of this early logistical mishap, Aloha is a cheerful, friendly town that's only about 14 miles (and a million miles, figuratively) from the big metropolis of Portland. With a population of 49,425 as of the 2010 Census, Aloha somehow maintains a sophisticated, charming small town vibe, in spite of the presence of heavy corporate hitters such as Intel and Columbia Sportswear Company. The fact is, everything in Aloha is so darned pretty, that even the fast food restaurants are photo worthy. It's small town America all dressed up and ready for the prom, with the bright lights of the big city just 20 minutes away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Aloha, OR

Studio apartments could offer the best of Aloha living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Aloha during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

