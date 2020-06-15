All apartments in Albany
1918 Antelope Ct. SW

1918 Antelope Southwest Court · (541) 753-3620 ext. 212
Location

1918 Antelope Southwest Court, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1918 Antelope Ct. SW · Avail. Jul 18

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1812 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
1918 Antelope Ct. SW Available 07/18/20 4 Bedroom Home ~ Close to LBCC ~ Small Pet Friendly ~ SW Albany - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located just moments from many shopping, restaurant and coffee shop destinations in a quiet Southwest Albany neighborhood. This rental provides an open floor plan, high ceilings spacious layout and additional storage space. Enjoy air conditioning, modern appliances and all the conveniences of a 3 car garage. Take advantage of washer and dryer hookups, triple car garage and open concept kitchen. You will love the fully fenced yard and private patio perfect for enjoying a warm summer evening. It doesn't get any better than this. Don't hesitate, this property won't last long, call today!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is SMALL Pet Friendly!

(RLNE4181157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Antelope Ct. SW have any available units?
1918 Antelope Ct. SW has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1918 Antelope Ct. SW have?
Some of 1918 Antelope Ct. SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Antelope Ct. SW currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Antelope Ct. SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Antelope Ct. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Antelope Ct. SW is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Antelope Ct. SW offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Antelope Ct. SW does offer parking.
Does 1918 Antelope Ct. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Antelope Ct. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Antelope Ct. SW have a pool?
No, 1918 Antelope Ct. SW does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Antelope Ct. SW have accessible units?
No, 1918 Antelope Ct. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Antelope Ct. SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Antelope Ct. SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Antelope Ct. SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1918 Antelope Ct. SW has units with air conditioning.
