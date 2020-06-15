Amenities

1918 Antelope Ct. SW Available 07/18/20 4 Bedroom Home ~ Close to LBCC ~ Small Pet Friendly ~ SW Albany - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

PET RENT: $25 per month per pet



Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located just moments from many shopping, restaurant and coffee shop destinations in a quiet Southwest Albany neighborhood. This rental provides an open floor plan, high ceilings spacious layout and additional storage space. Enjoy air conditioning, modern appliances and all the conveniences of a 3 car garage. Take advantage of washer and dryer hookups, triple car garage and open concept kitchen. You will love the fully fenced yard and private patio perfect for enjoying a warm summer evening. It doesn't get any better than this. Don't hesitate, this property won't last long, call today!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is SMALL Pet Friendly!



