pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Warr Acres, OK
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7700 Leichter Avenue
7700 Leichter Ave, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1355 sqft
7700 Leichter Avenue Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bed | Two Bath Rental Home in NW Oklahoma City - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! This home has all the top of the line amenities!! Our Foster II floor plan has incorporated
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7709 Percheron Road
7709 Percheron Rd, Warr Acres, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1713 sqft
This home is practically brand new and still has that "new home" smell. Wood fence will be completed upon move-in. Light, bright and open living areas. Wood blinds throughout. Easy care laminate wood in kitchen, inside utility, hall and bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6060 NW Expressway Unit B
6060 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$645
816 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
7215 N. Macarthur Blvd. - 2
7215 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
700 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at Cherokee Hills Apartments! A very central location, close to NW Expressway. Featuring neutral paint colors and central heat and air! Refrigerator and range included. Laundry facility conveniently located on site.
Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6101 Northwest 48th Street
6101 Northwest 48th Street, Warr Acres, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1594 sqft
Completely Remodeled 1 ½ Story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, carport, 1,594 sq. ft., built in 1946 on a corner lot in the Fergusons Park addition. Central heat and air, new windows, new stainless appliances, indoor washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Warr Acres
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
4704 Mueller
4704 North Mueller Avenue, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Bethany School District! Within a short walking distance to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral/modern paint colors throughout, range, dishwasher, and a storage
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pennington
4104 NW 34th St
4104 Northwest 34th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 bed Duplex for rent near NW 36th and Portland! Ready for move in! - Located west of Portland and south of NW 36th. From NW 36th and Portland go south to NW 34th and take that west to the duplex.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
4311 North College Avenue
4311 North College Avenue, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1130 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bethany School District! Walk to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and Downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral paint throughout, wood vinyl plank flooring and carpet, white cabinetry, and a carport! The master
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5202 Oakwood Villas Court
5202 Oakwood Villas Ct, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Brand new and ready for move in! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Bethany! - (RLNE5858383)
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
4304 NW 45th Street
4304 Northwest 45th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Putnam City School District. Featuring wood vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint colors, white woodwork and cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. There are connections for a washer and electric dryer.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Knights Lake
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Rock Knoll
6517 Eastwood Cir
6517 Eastwood Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2341 sqft
Large Vintage Rental - This beautiful 2341SF 3 bed 2 bath home has tons of unique features to offer. The house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. The kitchen has all new appliances, counter tops and lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5000 N Beaver Ave
5000 North Beaver Avenue, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1042 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM FOR RENT !! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features the following: Tile Hardwood Flooring Ceiling Fans Laundry Room Alarm System Central Heating/Air Dishwasher Stove Microwave Family Room Dining Room Enclosed Front Porch Storage
Results within 5 miles of Warr Acres
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
23 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
88 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
