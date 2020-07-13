Apartment List
227 Apartments for rent in Warr Acres, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warr Acres apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6060 NW Expressway Unit B
6060 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$645
816 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6101 Northwest 48th Street
6101 Northwest 48th Street, Warr Acres, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1594 sqft
Completely Remodeled 1 ½ Story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, carport, 1,594 sq. ft., built in 1946 on a corner lot in the Fergusons Park addition. Central heat and air, new windows, new stainless appliances, indoor washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Warr Acres
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
23 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Springdale
4131 NW 50 Street
4131 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1566 sqft
This duplex has a lot of space for the price! Living room is very open with windows opening into backyard. Kitchen is spacious with a lot of cabinet storage. Two large bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Inside utility room with plenty of storage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
4311 North College Avenue
4311 North College Avenue, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1130 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bethany School District! Walk to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and Downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral paint throughout, wood vinyl plank flooring and carpet, white cabinetry, and a carport! The master

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
4304 NW 45th Street
4304 Northwest 45th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Putnam City School District. Featuring wood vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint colors, white woodwork and cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. There are connections for a washer and electric dryer.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
3807 N Geraldine - A24
3807 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
750 sqft
UPSTAIRS 1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
3815 N Geraldine - C13
3815 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Knights Lake
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5000 N Beaver Ave
5000 North Beaver Avenue, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1042 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM FOR RENT !! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features the following: Tile Hardwood Flooring Ceiling Fans Laundry Room Alarm System Central Heating/Air Dishwasher Stove Microwave Family Room Dining Room Enclosed Front Porch Storage

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7020 Woodlake Drive
7020 Woodlake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$765
1000 sqft
7020 Woodlake Drive Available 07/15/20 2 Bed Near NW Expressway & Rockwell - Just north of NW 63rd St. and east of Rockwell. This 2 bed, 2 bath duplex is located near all the shopping and dining on NW Expressway.
Results within 5 miles of Warr Acres
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
88 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
23 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
24 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$887
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
32 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Warr Acres, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warr Acres apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

