Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Cute bungalow ready to move in immediately - Come check out this 2/1 bungalow, ready for immediate move-in! Ask us about zero security deposit program. Property has fully fenced back yard and a spacious kitchen. Come see for yourself before it's gone!



Not available for Section 8 rental.



Visit kr.rent for more details!



(RLNE5906332)