Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rent to Own - Tulsa - Remodeled ! - Property Id: 297300



McClure Park! Rent to own, easy to qualify, $5,000 down, $1,015.65/mo for 30 years, $105,000 rent-to-own sales price, move in immediately!



3 bed, 1.5 baths, 1,302 sq ft, remodeled inside and out - new roof, refinished hardwood floors, new paint inside and out, new fixtures, large fenced backyard, one car attached garage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297300

Property Id 297300



(RLNE5844941)