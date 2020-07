Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3732 E 30th St Available 08/01/20 Midtown Bungalow With Beautiful Hardwood Floors & Lots Of Natural Light! - Converted garage could be a second living or office. Covered back patio, adorable front porch. Available 8/1/20.



For more details or to schedule a showing please text Laura Watkins 918.361.5648.



Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE3363006)