3708 S 26th West Ave

Amenities
Rent to OWN - new roof, windows, & hardwood floors - Property Id: 297292
Rent to own, easy to qualify, $8,000 down, $80,000 rent-to-own sales price, Home will be move-in ready in a few weeks!
Please message us if you would like a link to our application. We will then contact you when the home is ready!
Fresh updates throughout; new roof, new windows, hardwood floors.
Monthly Payment Options (includes taxes and insurance):
$714 per month for 30 Year Term
$736 per month for 25 Year Term
2 bed, 1 bath, 768 square feet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297292
Property Id 297292
(RLNE5844937)