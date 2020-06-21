All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 3708 S 26th West Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
3708 S 26th West Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3708 S 26th West Ave

3708 South 26th West Avenue · (405) 205-3292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3708 South 26th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74107
Red Fork

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $714 · Avail. now

$714

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to OWN - new roof, windows, & hardwood floors - Property Id: 297292

Rent to own, easy to qualify, $8,000 down, $80,000 rent-to-own sales price, Home will be move-in ready in a few weeks!

Please message us if you would like a link to our application. We will then contact you when the home is ready!

Fresh updates throughout; new roof, new windows, hardwood floors.

Monthly Payment Options (includes taxes and insurance):

$714 per month for 30 Year Term

$736 per month for 25 Year Term

2 bed, 1 bath, 768 square feet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297292
Property Id 297292

(RLNE5844937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 S 26th West Ave have any available units?
3708 S 26th West Ave has a unit available for $714 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is 3708 S 26th West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3708 S 26th West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 S 26th West Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 S 26th West Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3708 S 26th West Ave offer parking?
No, 3708 S 26th West Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3708 S 26th West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 S 26th West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 S 26th West Ave have a pool?
No, 3708 S 26th West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3708 S 26th West Ave have accessible units?
No, 3708 S 26th West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 S 26th West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 S 26th West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 S 26th West Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 S 26th West Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3708 S 26th West Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr
Tulsa, OK 74133
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St
Tulsa, OK 74105
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74129
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74133
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr
Tulsa, OK 74127
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St
Tulsa, OK 74107

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity