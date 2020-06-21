3708 S 26th West Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property Id: 297292



Rent to own, easy to qualify, $8,000 down, $80,000 rent-to-own sales price, Home will be move-in ready in a few weeks!



Please message us if you would like a link to our application. We will then contact you when the home is ready!



Fresh updates throughout; new roof, new windows, hardwood floors.



Monthly Payment Options (includes taxes and insurance):



$714 per month for 30 Year Term



$736 per month for 25 Year Term



2 bed, 1 bath, 768 square feet.

