Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2161 South Owasso Place Available 08/15/20 21st & Peoria!!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home located at 21st & Peoria near Woodward Park!! Available for an August move in. This 2000 square foot home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen - double door refrigerator, dishwasher and 5 burner gas stove! Full basement for extra storage. Master bedroom has private bath and large walk in closet. Edison school district, and very close to St. John Hospital and Utica Square. Lawn care included. For questions call 918-991-6722. Applications are available on our website and are processed in the order received. Section 8 not allowed. www.accentforlease.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5890919)