All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 2161 South Owasso Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
2161 South Owasso Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2161 South Owasso Place

2161 South Owasso Place · (918) 991-6722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2161 South Owasso Place, Tulsa, OK 74114
Maple Ridge Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2161 South Owasso Place · Avail. Aug 15

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2161 South Owasso Place Available 08/15/20 21st & Peoria!!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home located at 21st & Peoria near Woodward Park!! Available for an August move in. This 2000 square foot home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen - double door refrigerator, dishwasher and 5 burner gas stove! Full basement for extra storage. Master bedroom has private bath and large walk in closet. Edison school district, and very close to St. John Hospital and Utica Square. Lawn care included. For questions call 918-991-6722. Applications are available on our website and are processed in the order received. Section 8 not allowed. www.accentforlease.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5890919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 South Owasso Place have any available units?
2161 South Owasso Place has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 South Owasso Place have?
Some of 2161 South Owasso Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 South Owasso Place currently offering any rent specials?
2161 South Owasso Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 South Owasso Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2161 South Owasso Place is pet friendly.
Does 2161 South Owasso Place offer parking?
Yes, 2161 South Owasso Place offers parking.
Does 2161 South Owasso Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 South Owasso Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 South Owasso Place have a pool?
No, 2161 South Owasso Place does not have a pool.
Does 2161 South Owasso Place have accessible units?
No, 2161 South Owasso Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 South Owasso Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2161 South Owasso Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2161 South Owasso Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cimarron
13201 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74134
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St
Tulsa, OK 74146
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74135
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl
Tulsa, OK 74133
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave
Tulsa, OK 74136
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd
Tulsa, OK 74137

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OK
Jenks, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OK
Claremore, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrooksideSouth Peoria
Park Plaza East Iii & IvKensington
Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity