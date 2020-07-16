All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 1644 South Columbia Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
1644 South Columbia Place
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

1644 South Columbia Place

1644 South Columbia Place · (918) 819-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1644 South Columbia Place, Tulsa, OK 74104
Florence Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1644 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious, 1BR 1000 sq ft cozy apartment is located in fabulous midtown Tulsa, close to the University of Tulsa, Expo Center, Cherry St, dining, parks, downtown, entertainment and more!. And, our close proximity to hospitals makes it perfect for travelling nurses! You’ll love this newly renovated home because of the perfect location, modern updates yet historic quaintness and cozy atmosphere. This spacious apartment is good for business travelers, nurses, and small families. Has KING BED!

The space
COMPLETELY renovated apartment with 1 king bed (can be converted into 2 twins.The whole duplex can be rented out on BOTH sides! Imagine having two kitchens to cook in? Or put the kids on one side and have alone time in the other? Ask for details! This place has only ONE bedroom that can be either and king or twin bed. The pictures show how it looks with both and not two separate rooms.), 1 full bath, open floor plan, and hard wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops, contemporary appliances ( toaster over, Keurig Machine with complementary locally roasted coffee, microwave and everything you to feel like home . Spacious living room with original fireplace. Concerned about the little ones? Our child safety features include outlet covers, cabinet stoppers and child safety knobs. We have a private work station with desk and printer machine in case you get ahead of some work. This house can host up to 4 people. We have only memory foam beds. Our FLAT screen TV has free Netflix, Hulu, Direct TV and Spotify. Small dog allowed.

RATES:
$1395 / month

Rates subject to demand

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 South Columbia Place have any available units?
1644 South Columbia Place has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 South Columbia Place have?
Some of 1644 South Columbia Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 South Columbia Place currently offering any rent specials?
1644 South Columbia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 South Columbia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 South Columbia Place is pet friendly.
Does 1644 South Columbia Place offer parking?
Yes, 1644 South Columbia Place offers parking.
Does 1644 South Columbia Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 South Columbia Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 South Columbia Place have a pool?
No, 1644 South Columbia Place does not have a pool.
Does 1644 South Columbia Place have accessible units?
No, 1644 South Columbia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 South Columbia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 South Columbia Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1644 South Columbia Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr
Tulsa, OK 74133
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S
Tulsa, OK 74133
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave
Tulsa, OK 74105

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OK
Jenks, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OK
Claremore, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrooksideSouth Peoria
Park Plaza East Iii & IvKensington
Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity