1644 South Columbia Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious, 1BR 1000 sq ft cozy apartment is located in fabulous midtown Tulsa, close to the University of Tulsa, Expo Center, Cherry St, dining, parks, downtown, entertainment and more!. And, our close proximity to hospitals makes it perfect for travelling nurses! You’ll love this newly renovated home because of the perfect location, modern updates yet historic quaintness and cozy atmosphere. This spacious apartment is good for business travelers, nurses, and small families. Has KING BED!



The space

COMPLETELY renovated apartment with 1 king bed (can be converted into 2 twins.The whole duplex can be rented out on BOTH sides! Imagine having two kitchens to cook in? Or put the kids on one side and have alone time in the other? Ask for details! This place has only ONE bedroom that can be either and king or twin bed. The pictures show how it looks with both and not two separate rooms.), 1 full bath, open floor plan, and hard wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops, contemporary appliances ( toaster over, Keurig Machine with complementary locally roasted coffee, microwave and everything you to feel like home . Spacious living room with original fireplace. Concerned about the little ones? Our child safety features include outlet covers, cabinet stoppers and child safety knobs. We have a private work station with desk and printer machine in case you get ahead of some work. This house can host up to 4 people. We have only memory foam beds. Our FLAT screen TV has free Netflix, Hulu, Direct TV and Spotify. Small dog allowed.



RATES:

$1395 / month



Rates subject to demand