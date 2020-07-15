1506 S Florence Pl

Amenities

Please read everything before contacting us . For rent and rent 2 own options



Newly renovated home in Florence Park (Tulsa, Oklahoma) available for Rent to Own with Option Deposit. Come see this charming timeless home in a superb Florence Park midtown location! Home showcases the open concept, 4 beds 3.5 baths, 3 CAR GARAGE, 3 living spaces, and large closets! Updated plumbing, wiring, & HVAC. Gorgeous hardwood floors, all NEW kitchen, and baths. Why go to a bank when we can finance you? Why go through the paperwork just to be told no? Not only will we finance your house, we will fix your CREDIT at the SAME TIME! Call now. The house is $350,000 with a 5 percent down. CAll NOW! Wont last long. Payment is 2495.00



You can also just the RENT place and furniture must stay. We are open to taking some items out. Just rent only is 2895.00/month. ALL BILLS INCLUDED



NO BANKS NEEDED OWNER WILL FINANCE!



Updated Kitchen with SS appliances

Beautiful hardwood floors

2 Living Areas and down the street for Cherry Street

Game room upstairs or 5th bedroom

Two unfinished basements



The mortgage payment is 2395.00 per month depending on credit and downpayment. Ask about our "down payment " financing option.

No BANKS NEEDED! Come get your dream home! ( includes insurance and taxes)