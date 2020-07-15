All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

1506 S Florence Pl

1506 South Florence Place · (918) 819-1001
Location

1506 South Florence Place, Tulsa, OK 74104
Florence Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Nov 1

$2,750

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Please read everything before contacting us . For rent and rent 2 own options

Newly renovated home in Florence Park (Tulsa, Oklahoma) available for Rent to Own with Option Deposit. Come see this charming timeless home in a superb Florence Park midtown location! Home showcases the open concept, 4 beds 3.5 baths, 3 CAR GARAGE, 3 living spaces, and large closets! Updated plumbing, wiring, & HVAC. Gorgeous hardwood floors, all NEW kitchen, and baths. Why go to a bank when we can finance you? Why go through the paperwork just to be told no? Not only will we finance your house, we will fix your CREDIT at the SAME TIME! Call now. The house is $350,000 with a 5 percent down. CAll NOW! Wont last long. Payment is 2495.00

You can also just the RENT place and furniture must stay. We are open to taking some items out. Just rent only is 2895.00/month. ALL BILLS INCLUDED

NO BANKS NEEDED OWNER WILL FINANCE!

Updated Kitchen with SS appliances
Beautiful hardwood floors
2 Living Areas and down the street for Cherry Street
Game room upstairs or 5th bedroom
Two unfinished basements

The mortgage payment is 2395.00 per month depending on credit and downpayment. Ask about our "down payment " financing option.
No BANKS NEEDED! Come get your dream home! ( includes insurance and taxes)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 S Florence Pl have any available units?
1506 S Florence Pl has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 S Florence Pl have?
Some of 1506 S Florence Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 S Florence Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1506 S Florence Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 S Florence Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 S Florence Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1506 S Florence Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1506 S Florence Pl offers parking.
Does 1506 S Florence Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 S Florence Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 S Florence Pl have a pool?
No, 1506 S Florence Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1506 S Florence Pl have accessible units?
No, 1506 S Florence Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 S Florence Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 S Florence Pl has units with dishwashers.
