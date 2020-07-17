Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage guest parking internet access

1314 East 35th Place Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Brookside SMART HOME now available! - This incredible, luxury smart home boasts lutron lighting and shades that automatically open and close according to the schedule you set, fully Apple Home wired and ready throughout, smart locks that don't require keys, and WiFi coverage throughout the massive home.



Three-story with home in walking distance to everything amazing on Brookside. This is the best house on the market, and you don't want to miss!



Call Nelson at 918.308.9085 to schedule a viewing today!



No Pets Allowed



