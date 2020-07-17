All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1314 East 35th Place

1314 East 35th Place · (918) 351-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1314 East 35th Place, Tulsa, OK 74105
Brookside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1314 East 35th Place · Avail. Sep 5

$3,750

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
1314 East 35th Place Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Brookside SMART HOME now available! - This incredible, luxury smart home boasts lutron lighting and shades that automatically open and close according to the schedule you set, fully Apple Home wired and ready throughout, smart locks that don't require keys, and WiFi coverage throughout the massive home.

Three-story with home in walking distance to everything amazing on Brookside. This is the best house on the market, and you don't want to miss!

Call Nelson at 918.308.9085 to schedule a viewing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4624323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 East 35th Place have any available units?
1314 East 35th Place has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 East 35th Place have?
Some of 1314 East 35th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 East 35th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1314 East 35th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 East 35th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1314 East 35th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 1314 East 35th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1314 East 35th Place offers parking.
Does 1314 East 35th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 East 35th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 East 35th Place have a pool?
No, 1314 East 35th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1314 East 35th Place have accessible units?
No, 1314 East 35th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 East 35th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 East 35th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
