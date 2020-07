Amenities

3/2.5 Stunning Historical Home In Brady Heights - This home has the "WOW" factor! Absolutely stunning curb appeal, soaring ceilings and faux fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom take you back in time with all the modern amenities you could want!



Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counters

Tile Back Splash

Original Hardwood Floors

Two Faux Fireplaces

Large Walk In Closet

Fenced Backyard

Lots of Natural Light

Faux Wood Blinds



Security deposit options available. Standard deposit of $1800 OR monthly fee of approx. $10/mo (varies based on credit score)



***contact Tallgrass Management 918-376-0062 or visit out website tallgrassmanagement.com***



