The Village, OK
9712 Mahler Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:47 PM

9712 Mahler Place

9712 Mahler Place · (405) 835-6877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9712 Mahler Place, The Village, OK 73120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 Mahler Place have any available units?
9712 Mahler Place has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9712 Mahler Place currently offering any rent specials?
9712 Mahler Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 Mahler Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9712 Mahler Place is pet friendly.
Does 9712 Mahler Place offer parking?
No, 9712 Mahler Place does not offer parking.
Does 9712 Mahler Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 Mahler Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 Mahler Place have a pool?
No, 9712 Mahler Place does not have a pool.
Does 9712 Mahler Place have accessible units?
No, 9712 Mahler Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 Mahler Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 Mahler Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 Mahler Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9712 Mahler Place does not have units with air conditioning.
