Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1901 Churchill Way Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With 1 Car Garage In The Village - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in The Village. The bedrooms are on one side of the house and open to a small hall that leads to the bathroom. There are laminate wood floors and a small kitchen that overlook the backyard. The living room has room for a small dining table. Nice neutral colors throughout the home and great location on Churchill. Fridge/washer/dryer included and are as is. Pets case by case.



(RLNE5914369)