The Village, OK
1712 Gladstone Terrace
1712 Gladstone Terrace

1712 Northwest Gladstone Terrace · (405) 509-9170
The Village
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

1712 Northwest Gladstone Terrace, The Village, OK 73120

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1712 Gladstone Terrace · Avail. Aug 22

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1712 Gladstone Terrace Available 08/22/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In The Village - Located within The Village Boundaries, enjoy the flowing, light and spacious floor-plan with architectural doorways, painted woodwork, warm colors; kitchen is fabulous with granite counters, designer glass backsplash, eating space, breakfast bar, pantry and loads of space. Nice dining area is open to the living; living has built ins, wood burning fireplace and feels warm and homey. Master bathroom is updated as well as the secondary and has loads of space. Outside, enjoy the big yard and pergola. 16x14 enclosed patio is a plus and is not counted in property sq. ft. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Gladstone Terrace have any available units?
1712 Gladstone Terrace has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1712 Gladstone Terrace have?
Some of 1712 Gladstone Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Gladstone Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Gladstone Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Gladstone Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Gladstone Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Gladstone Terrace offer parking?
No, 1712 Gladstone Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Gladstone Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Gladstone Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Gladstone Terrace have a pool?
No, 1712 Gladstone Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Gladstone Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1712 Gladstone Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Gladstone Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Gladstone Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Gladstone Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Gladstone Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
