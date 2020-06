Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SUMMER SPECIAL - HALF PRICE RENT FOR JULY FOR ONE YEAR LEASES SIGNED BY JUNE 30.

Great home, close to campus and next door to the newly built Westwood Elementary! Newly updated with fresh paint, new light fixtures, and other bathroom updates. This 3 bed, 2 bath home includes all appliances, off street parking, and hardwood floors. No smoking, no pets. Lawn care provided. Rent is $1125 per month with our automatic payment option. Available June 1 with a 12 month lease.