Stillwater, OK
216 S Lowry St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

216 S Lowry St

216 South Lowry Street · (405) 205-3292
Location

216 South Lowry Street, Stillwater, OK 74074

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2147 · Avail. now

$2,147

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to Own Property with 3 homes! - Property Id: 299470

RENT TO OWN PROPERTY!

This lot has 3 different homes. Live in the front property (4 bed / 2 bath) and rent the 2 homes in the back of the lot! Properties in the back rent for $700/month EACH!

Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!

$20,000 down, $230,000 rent to own price, $2,147/month for 30 years including taxes and insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299470
Property Id 299470

(RLNE5853228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 S Lowry St have any available units?
216 S Lowry St has a unit available for $2,147 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 216 S Lowry St currently offering any rent specials?
216 S Lowry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 S Lowry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 S Lowry St is pet friendly.
Does 216 S Lowry St offer parking?
No, 216 S Lowry St does not offer parking.
Does 216 S Lowry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 S Lowry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 S Lowry St have a pool?
No, 216 S Lowry St does not have a pool.
Does 216 S Lowry St have accessible units?
No, 216 S Lowry St does not have accessible units.
Does 216 S Lowry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 S Lowry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 S Lowry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 S Lowry St does not have units with air conditioning.
