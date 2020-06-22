216 S Lowry St

Amenities

Rent to Own Property with 3 homes! - Property Id: 299470



RENT TO OWN PROPERTY!



This lot has 3 different homes. Live in the front property (4 bed / 2 bath) and rent the 2 homes in the back of the lot! Properties in the back rent for $700/month EACH!



Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!



$20,000 down, $230,000 rent to own price, $2,147/month for 30 years including taxes and insurance.

