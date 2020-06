Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled duplex close to campus. This upstairs unit as a large patio to entertain friends or family on before games or on fun spring/summer/fall nights. You have options....lease for 10 months at $1,150 or 12 months at $975. Move-in June 1st. See attached virtual reality tour for a walk through right from your phone.