Purcell, OK
811 Monarch Way
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

811 Monarch Way

811 Monarch Way · No Longer Available
Location

811 Monarch Way, Purcell, OK 73080

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is a beautiful 1209 sq ft home featuring three bedrooms / two baths, spacious open floor plan, laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, privacy fence, and a covered patio.

Our Crown Heights community gives easy access to I-35 and just minutes from Purcell Municipal Hospital and Purcell High School. This community is also just a short drive to Canadian River Winery...

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

