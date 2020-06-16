811 Monarch Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home is a beautiful 1209 sq ft home featuring three bedrooms / two baths, spacious open floor plan, laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, privacy fence, and a covered patio.



Our Crown Heights community gives easy access to I-35 and just minutes from Purcell Municipal Hospital and Purcell High School. This community is also just a short drive to Canadian River Winery...



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.