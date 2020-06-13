Apartment List
OK
/
newcastle
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

140 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newcastle, OK

Finding an apartment in Newcastle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1516 NW 13th Street
1516 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
1516 NW 13th Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 bath in Newcastle! - Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
821 NW 6th St
821 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1101 NW 5th
1101 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$762
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
24 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
15 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 02:47pm
$
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$669
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
$
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
$
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wingspread
1 Unit Available
3237 SW 96th St
3237 Southwest 96th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1751 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN MOORE SCHOOLS!! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University
1 Unit Available
440 Elm Ave. #4
440 Elm Ave, Norman, OK
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to OU Campus - Adorable efficiency apartment, completely updated, including new flooring, fixtures and paint throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
620 Rosedale Dr
620 Rosedale Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1858 sqft
Lovely Home with Two Living Areas in Norman! - Charming home near campus! This three bedroom home features hardwood floors in some room, two bathrooms, and TWO living areas! Kitchen also has fridge, stove and double oven.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1722 Wilshire Avenue
1722 Wilshire Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1569 sqft
South-Central Norman! Avail NOW! - Corner lot! Bamboo flooring! A dog is potentially negotiable based on applicant qualifications and additional $300 per pet deposit. No cats please. Monroe, Alcott, Norman High Schools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1108 West Apache St
1108 West Apache Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
1108 West Apache St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home near Campus! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located minutes from OU's campus! This charming house has wood floors in the living room, a huge master bedroom, and a large backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1322 Dustin Dr
1322 Dustin Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1811 sqft
1322 Dustin Dr Available 07/01/20 Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home very close OU - This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large kitchen with all of the appliances, a 2 car garage and a big back yard. It is only about a mile from the OU campus.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newcastle, OK

Finding an apartment in Newcastle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

