/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
142 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newcastle, OK
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1690 Bartlett Drive
1690 Bartlett Dr, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
1690 Bartlett Drive Available 07/30/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Brick Rental Home in Newcastle - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 30th! This cozy home has a beautiful brick exterior with an open floor plan that includes luxury
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 NE 21st Terrace
700 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
3br 2ba Duplex with 2 car garage! - (RLNE5912484)
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2316 Bradford Circle
2316 Bradford Circle, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large backyard that’s fully fenced, spacious kitchen with a gas stove top and pantry, large walk-in master closet. Easy access to OKC, Norman, and all surrounding areas. Pets are welcome with $300 pet deposit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 NW 13th Street
1520 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex in Newcastle - 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex in Newcastle. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1313 Wade St
1313 Wade St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1256 sqft
1313 Wade St Available 08/03/20 **Brand New 3 Bedroom Home** - Brand new duplex located minutes away from I-44 and Newcastle Casino. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, durable wood-like floors, and a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
149 Blue Drive
149 Blue Dr, Blanchard, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Newcastle Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9dGl2YwiA3&env=production This home offers a ton of usable space.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2464 Fox Lane
2464 West Fox Lane, Grady County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2414 sqft
2464 Fox Lane Available 08/01/20 country living at its finest! STORM SHELTER! New appliances,new paint and new landscaping in progress! Endless outdoor storage and space to roam! - Spacious rooms and living space and storage for days! 3 spacious
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$749
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$764
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 8 at 03:39pm
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$679
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
787 SW 13th St
787 SW 13th St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
Moore Duplex * 3/2/2 * Community Park & Splash Pad * Contact Below - Cute 3 bed 2 bed 2 car garage duplex in Moore. This home comes with a complete kitchen appliance package. Full size refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast bar.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Silk Stocking
1201 North Crawford Avenue
1201 North Crawford Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
898 sqft
Great 2 bed, 1 bath home near downtown Norman! - Ideally located near the center of Norman! Just off of Robinson, this 2 bed/1 bath home has easy access to OU, shopping, entertainment and all that Norman has to offer. Available 11 June 2020.