849 Cardan Way

Amenities
Three Bedroom Home with Storm Shelter! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, two garage home with an in ground storm shelter in the backyard. The home features stained concrete floors, an open layout and large bedrooms. The home comes equipped with a range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Tenant is to supply their own refrigerator and washer/dryer. Tenant maintains the lawn and provides all utility services.
Elementary: Plaza Towers
Middle: Highland West
High: South Moore
Utilities: OG&E, ONG and City of Moore
Call 405-701-3686 to schedule a showing today!
(RLNE2384595)