Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

849 Cardan Way

849 Cardan Place · (405) 701-3686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

849 Cardan Place, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 849 Cardan Way · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Home with Storm Shelter! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, two garage home with an in ground storm shelter in the backyard. The home features stained concrete floors, an open layout and large bedrooms. The home comes equipped with a range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Tenant is to supply their own refrigerator and washer/dryer. Tenant maintains the lawn and provides all utility services.

Elementary: Plaza Towers
Middle: Highland West
High: South Moore

Utilities: OG&E, ONG and City of Moore

Call 405-701-3686 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE2384595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Cardan Way have any available units?
849 Cardan Way has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 849 Cardan Way have?
Some of 849 Cardan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Cardan Way currently offering any rent specials?
849 Cardan Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Cardan Way pet-friendly?
No, 849 Cardan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moore.
Does 849 Cardan Way offer parking?
Yes, 849 Cardan Way does offer parking.
Does 849 Cardan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 849 Cardan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Cardan Way have a pool?
No, 849 Cardan Way does not have a pool.
Does 849 Cardan Way have accessible units?
No, 849 Cardan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Cardan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 Cardan Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 Cardan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 Cardan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
