Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

949 Klare Lane Available 07/05/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Midwest City - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 5th!



This home has all the top of the line amenities!!! Beautiful Brick exterior, new appliances including a Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and garbage disposal.Our Foster II floor plan has incorporated a nice size entry way that leads to a great open kitchen and eating area and joins with the living room. Its perfect for family and friends to hang out together.

The wet areas all have luxury vinyl plank while the rest of the home includes carpet.



BONUS... this home comes with its own storm shelter!!



Oakwood Landing is a new community in Midwest City, conveniently located minutes from Tinker Air Force Base.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



