Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

949 Klare Lane

949 Klare Ln · (800) 314-4490
Location

949 Klare Ln, Midwest City, OK 73130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 949 Klare Lane · Avail. Jul 5

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
949 Klare Lane Available 07/05/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Midwest City - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 5th!

This home has all the top of the line amenities!!! Beautiful Brick exterior, new appliances including a Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and garbage disposal.Our Foster II floor plan has incorporated a nice size entry way that leads to a great open kitchen and eating area and joins with the living room. Its perfect for family and friends to hang out together.
The wet areas all have luxury vinyl plank while the rest of the home includes carpet.

BONUS... this home comes with its own storm shelter!!

Oakwood Landing is a new community in Midwest City, conveniently located minutes from Tinker Air Force Base.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5164146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Klare Lane have any available units?
949 Klare Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 949 Klare Lane have?
Some of 949 Klare Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Klare Lane currently offering any rent specials?
949 Klare Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Klare Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 Klare Lane is pet friendly.
Does 949 Klare Lane offer parking?
No, 949 Klare Lane does not offer parking.
Does 949 Klare Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Klare Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Klare Lane have a pool?
No, 949 Klare Lane does not have a pool.
Does 949 Klare Lane have accessible units?
No, 949 Klare Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Klare Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 949 Klare Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 949 Klare Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 Klare Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
