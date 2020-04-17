All apartments in Midwest City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:37 AM

3700 Oak Grove Dr

3700 Oak Grove Drive · (405) 364-4801
Location

3700 Oak Grove Drive, Midwest City, OK 73110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3700 Oak Grove Dr · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Price Reduced!! Large remodeled 3 bedroom Not far from Tinker Air Force Base - Large remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas, and a 2 car garage.
Has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, electric cook top, built in electric oven, dishwasher, inside utility room, ceiling fans, central heat and air, fenced yard with a covered patio.

Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent

Call RJH Realty today to set-up a showing at (405) 364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com

(RLNE5290850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Oak Grove Dr have any available units?
3700 Oak Grove Dr has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3700 Oak Grove Dr have?
Some of 3700 Oak Grove Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Oak Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Oak Grove Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Oak Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Oak Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Oak Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Oak Grove Dr does offer parking.
Does 3700 Oak Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Oak Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Oak Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 3700 Oak Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Oak Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 3700 Oak Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Oak Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Oak Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Oak Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3700 Oak Grove Dr has units with air conditioning.
