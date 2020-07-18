All apartments in Midwest City
Find more places like 13128 Whitebud Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midwest City, OK
/
13128 Whitebud Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

13128 Whitebud Pl

13128 Whitebud Place · (405) 463-0040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Midwest City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13128 Whitebud Place, Midwest City, OK 73020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13128 Whitebud Pl · Avail. Aug 7

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
13128 Whitebud Pl Available 08/07/20 Absolutely Stunning Home nestled in a quite cul-de-sac!! - Gorgeous home for you & family to move right in! This 3 bedroom plus study or 4th bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home is equipped with soring ceilings, ceiling fans, granite countertops & MUCH MORE!!

All nestled in a quite cul-de-sac. Minutes to Tinker or Boeing and Downtown Oklahoma City, but with the feel of rural living with all the amenities of city living in close proximity. Large living room with gas log fireplace, covered patio for afternoon barbecues rain or shine!!center island in the kitchen for entertaining or those time when you are cooking up a storm.!

Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing. (When Available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE4429757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13128 Whitebud Pl have any available units?
13128 Whitebud Pl has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13128 Whitebud Pl have?
Some of 13128 Whitebud Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13128 Whitebud Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13128 Whitebud Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13128 Whitebud Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13128 Whitebud Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13128 Whitebud Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13128 Whitebud Pl offers parking.
Does 13128 Whitebud Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13128 Whitebud Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13128 Whitebud Pl have a pool?
No, 13128 Whitebud Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13128 Whitebud Pl have accessible units?
No, 13128 Whitebud Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13128 Whitebud Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13128 Whitebud Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13128 Whitebud Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13128 Whitebud Pl has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13128 Whitebud Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr
Midwest City, OK 73110
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73110
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St
Midwest City, OK 73130

Similar Pages

Midwest City 1 BedroomsMidwest City 2 Bedrooms
Midwest City 3 BedroomsMidwest City Dog Friendly Apartments
Midwest City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKShawnee, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OK
Chickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKNichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Rose State CollegeMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity