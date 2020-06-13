Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM

3 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, OK

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Lakeview Of Ardmore
1902 Knox Rd, Ardmore, OK
1 Bedroom
$615
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1031 sqft
Welcome Home to Lakeview of Ardmore!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 B St SW
117 B Street Southwest, Ardmore, OK
Studio
$2,500
1756 sqft
Office Space available for lease in SW Ardmore! - Recently updated office building available for lease! This space is over 1,700 Sq Ft, featuring 6 Offices, 2 Bathrooms, Kitchen and Reception Area.
Results within 5 miles of Ardmore

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16662 US Hwy 70
16662 US Hwy, Lone Grove, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
Two Commercial Units available in Lone Grove - Two Units available for lease off Hwy 70 in Lone Grove. Great space for Office, Retail, etc. Call for more info or to schedule a showing! 580-319-8975 (RLNE5784303)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ardmore?
The average rent price for Ardmore rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ardmore?
Some of the colleges located in the Ardmore area include Grayson College, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ardmore?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ardmore from include Sherman, Duncan, Denison, Durant, and Sanger.

