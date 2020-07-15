All apartments in Logan County
1205 Shannon Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

1205 Shannon Ln

1205 Shannon Lane · (405) 463-0040 ext. 104
Location

1205 Shannon Lane, Logan County, OK 73034

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 Shannon Ln · Avail. Aug 1

$2,199

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2046 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
1205 Shannon Ln Available 08/01/20 WOW! Peaceful Country Living In Edmond ~ One Of A Kind Large Family Ranch Style Home On Almost 2 Acres!!! - You Absolutely Will Not Want to Miss This Home ~ Quiet & Sophisticated Living In Edmond with Everything You Could Imagine!!! Hard to Find & Will Not Last Long!!

This sprawling home is situated at the end of the cul-de-sac with almost 2 acres of land, mature trees, gardens, elongated front porch made for relaxing mornings and lazy evenings, separate deck/entertainment center, large stone & rock patio/sitting area with fire pit and water feature backing up to a private creek. Such an amazingly peaceful & serene spread that you will never want to leave your own home!!!

The grand entrance into this home allows great ease & flow for entertaining. Large living area with hardwood staircase, enormously exaggerated vaulted ceiling with fan, real hardwood flooring and tons of natural lighting with back glass door access. Spaciously arranged kitchen offers quartz counters, travertine tile, all appliances: stove, oven, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & disposal. Washer & Dryer Hookups.

Master Suite features a walk-in closet and wood laminate flooring & travertine tile with office loft area situated near.
Secondary rooms include walk-in closets & ceiling fans. Tons of storage throughout the home.

The home also features a huge carport/shop plus an additional shed.

Edmond School District:

Elementary - Heritage
High - Edmond North

This home has so much to offer you will want to see for yourself!

Call or Text Amanda For Your Private Viewing Today @ (405)443-1114 OR (405)463-0040!!!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)443-1114 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Text/Call to schedule a private showing NOW!!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5831518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Shannon Ln have any available units?
1205 Shannon Ln has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1205 Shannon Ln have?
Some of 1205 Shannon Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Shannon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Shannon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Shannon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Shannon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Shannon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Shannon Ln offers parking.
Does 1205 Shannon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Shannon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Shannon Ln have a pool?
No, 1205 Shannon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Shannon Ln have accessible units?
No, 1205 Shannon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Shannon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Shannon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Shannon Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 Shannon Ln has units with air conditioning.
