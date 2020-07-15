Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit on-site laundry parking

1205 Shannon Ln Available 08/01/20 WOW! Peaceful Country Living In Edmond ~ One Of A Kind Large Family Ranch Style Home On Almost 2 Acres!!! - You Absolutely Will Not Want to Miss This Home ~ Quiet & Sophisticated Living In Edmond with Everything You Could Imagine!!! Hard to Find & Will Not Last Long!!



This sprawling home is situated at the end of the cul-de-sac with almost 2 acres of land, mature trees, gardens, elongated front porch made for relaxing mornings and lazy evenings, separate deck/entertainment center, large stone & rock patio/sitting area with fire pit and water feature backing up to a private creek. Such an amazingly peaceful & serene spread that you will never want to leave your own home!!!



The grand entrance into this home allows great ease & flow for entertaining. Large living area with hardwood staircase, enormously exaggerated vaulted ceiling with fan, real hardwood flooring and tons of natural lighting with back glass door access. Spaciously arranged kitchen offers quartz counters, travertine tile, all appliances: stove, oven, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & disposal. Washer & Dryer Hookups.



Master Suite features a walk-in closet and wood laminate flooring & travertine tile with office loft area situated near.

Secondary rooms include walk-in closets & ceiling fans. Tons of storage throughout the home.



The home also features a huge carport/shop plus an additional shed.



Edmond School District:



Elementary - Heritage

High - Edmond North



This home has so much to offer you will want to see for yourself!



Call or Text Amanda For Your Private Viewing Today @ (405)443-1114 OR (405)463-0040!!!



This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!

Feel free to text or call for details (405)443-1114 cell

Or Call (405)463-0040 Office



Call today for more information!



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



Text/Call to schedule a private showing NOW!!



To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com



***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***



(RLNE5831518)