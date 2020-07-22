/
/
garfield county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Garfield County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
36 Units Available
Esplanade at Stonebridge
1200 N Cleveland St, Enid, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1263 sqft
Located beside the Walmart Market and minutes from Oakwood Country Club, this community's location is eclipsed only by amenities such as a game room, pool and dog park. Apartments feature garden tubs and in-unit laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1710 S. Johnson
1710 South Johnson Street, Enid, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available Now! - 1710 S. Johnson 3 bed/2bath Super cute, completely updated home that's located in a great neighborhood - perfect for families! The home features three bedrooms with large closets and built in storage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
719 W. Frantz
719 West Frantz Avenue, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
Now Available! - 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex $625/month $600 deposit Applications are online at www.etowneproperty.com and as always, feel free to call or stop by our office! E-Towne Property Management 706 West Maine Enid,OK 73701 etowneproperty@yahoo.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
738 N 16th
738 North 16th Street, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
1029 sqft
- (RLNE5976704)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
114 N Johnson
114 North Johnson Street, Enid, OK
3 Bedrooms
$700
114 N Johnson Available 07/27/20 - This is a 3 bed 1 bath house with inside utility, large living room and dining room. Stove included. No bills paid, pets allowed pending approval. Newly remodled with paint, trim,carpet..etc (RLNE5976628)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1805 E. Ash
1805 East Ash Avenue, Enid, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
Now Available! - 3 Bed and 1 Bath $600-$800/month $600-$800 deposit (Upcoming rental rates are subject to change due to possible upgrades/repairs required during prep) Applications are online at www.etowneproperty.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
724 W Broadway
724 West Broadway Avenue, Enid, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
Available Now! Must see! - This beautiful historic home has rooms upon rooms. It is a must see! The perfect layout for growing families with tons of privacy available.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
712 E. Ash
712 E Ash Ave, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$595
Updated Duplex! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath New Tile Back-splash in Kitchen Property includes Stove & Central Heat/Air This is a MUST see! $595/Month with $500 Security Deposit Apply Online www.etowneproperty.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Bison
719 Bison, Enid, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2050 sqft
Now Available! - GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Chisholm Creek! $2,000/Month with $2,000 Deposit 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED! Amenities include: Electric Oven/Range, Microwave, Disposal, Central Vacuum, Heating/Cooling - Geo-Thermal, Master Bath +
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1224 W Maine
1224 West Maine Street, Enid, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3160 sqft
Looking for A Bigger Place? - Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath home in Historical Waverly District! New carpet has been laid on both upstairs levels. It sits pretty on a corner lot located at 1224 W. Maine in Enid, OK.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
408 N Oakwood Rd
408 North Oakwood Road, Enid, OK
1 Bedroom
$529
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment in Enid, with central heat and air. Water and trash are included with the rent. We are small pet friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2010 Hunters Hill Dr.
2010 Hunters Hill Drive, Enid, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1644 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - 2010 Hunters Hill $1150/mo $1150 Deposit 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer, dryer, double car garage, fireplace, and fenced in yard.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1917 E. Cedar
1917 East Cedar Avenue, Enid, OK
Studio
$675
Adorable Two Bedroom! - Charming two bedroom, 1 bath home. Hardwood Flooring and carpet. This home will go fast! Make an appointment to view today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4440796)
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
118 N. 20th
118 North 20th Street, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
118 N. 20th Enid, OK. - 118 N. 20th $550/month $500 Deposit 2 Bed 1 Bath Attached Garage Central Heat & Air E-TOWNE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 706 W. Maine Enid, OK 580-233-0001 No Cats Allowed (RLNE3765608)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Garfield County area include Mid-America Christian University, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Ponca City, and Enid have apartments for rent.