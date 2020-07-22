14 Apartments for rent in Garfield County, OK

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
36 Units Available
Esplanade at Stonebridge
1200 N Cleveland St, Enid, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1263 sqft
Located beside the Walmart Market and minutes from Oakwood Country Club, this community's location is eclipsed only by amenities such as a game room, pool and dog park. Apartments feature garden tubs and in-unit laundry.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1710 S. Johnson
1710 South Johnson Street, Enid, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available Now! - 1710 S. Johnson 3 bed/2bath Super cute, completely updated home that's located in a great neighborhood - perfect for families! The home features three bedrooms with large closets and built in storage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
719 W. Frantz
719 West Frantz Avenue, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
Now Available! - 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex $625/month $600 deposit Applications are online at www.etowneproperty.com and as always, feel free to call or stop by our office! E-Towne Property Management 706 West Maine Enid,OK 73701 etowneproperty@yahoo.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
738 N 16th
738 North 16th Street, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
1029 sqft
- (RLNE5976704)

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
114 N Johnson
114 North Johnson Street, Enid, OK
3 Bedrooms
$700
114 N Johnson Available 07/27/20 - This is a 3 bed 1 bath house with inside utility, large living room and dining room. Stove included. No bills paid, pets allowed pending approval. Newly remodled with paint, trim,carpet..etc (RLNE5976628)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1805 E. Ash
1805 East Ash Avenue, Enid, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
Now Available! - 3 Bed and 1 Bath $600-$800/month $600-$800 deposit (Upcoming rental rates are subject to change due to possible upgrades/repairs required during prep) Applications are online at www.etowneproperty.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
724 W Broadway
724 West Broadway Avenue, Enid, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
Available Now! Must see! - This beautiful historic home has rooms upon rooms. It is a must see! The perfect layout for growing families with tons of privacy available.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
712 E. Ash
712 E Ash Ave, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$595
Updated Duplex! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath New Tile Back-splash in Kitchen Property includes Stove & Central Heat/Air This is a MUST see! $595/Month with $500 Security Deposit Apply Online www.etowneproperty.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Bison
719 Bison, Enid, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2050 sqft
Now Available! - GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Chisholm Creek! $2,000/Month with $2,000 Deposit 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED! Amenities include: Electric Oven/Range, Microwave, Disposal, Central Vacuum, Heating/Cooling - Geo-Thermal, Master Bath +

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1224 W Maine
1224 West Maine Street, Enid, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3160 sqft
Looking for A Bigger Place? - Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath home in Historical Waverly District! New carpet has been laid on both upstairs levels. It sits pretty on a corner lot located at 1224 W. Maine in Enid, OK.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
408 N Oakwood Rd
408 North Oakwood Road, Enid, OK
1 Bedroom
$529
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment in Enid, with central heat and air. Water and trash are included with the rent. We are small pet friendly.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2010 Hunters Hill Dr.
2010 Hunters Hill Drive, Enid, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1644 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - 2010 Hunters Hill $1150/mo $1150 Deposit 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer, dryer, double car garage, fireplace, and fenced in yard.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1917 E. Cedar
1917 East Cedar Avenue, Enid, OK
Studio
$675
Adorable Two Bedroom! - Charming two bedroom, 1 bath home. Hardwood Flooring and carpet. This home will go fast! Make an appointment to view today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4440796)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
118 N. 20th
118 North 20th Street, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
118 N. 20th Enid, OK. - 118 N. 20th $550/month $500 Deposit 2 Bed 1 Bath Attached Garage Central Heat & Air E-TOWNE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 706 W. Maine Enid, OK 580-233-0001 No Cats Allowed (RLNE3765608)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Garfield County?
Apartment Rentals in Garfield County start at $500/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Garfield County?
Some of the colleges located in the Garfield County area include Mid-America Christian University, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Garfield County have apartments for rent?
Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Ponca City, and Enid have apartments for rent.

