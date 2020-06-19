All apartments in Lawton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

904 NE Tortoise Unit C

904 Northeast Tortoise Drive · (580) 353-7326
Location

904 Northeast Tortoise Drive, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 NE Tortoise Unit C · Avail. Jul 10

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
904 NE Tortoise Unit C Available 07/10/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!

.
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,100 Sf Ft Town home. Central heat and air, wooden privacy fence, vinyl and carpet flooring through out. Ceiling fans, lots of closet space.
Military persons receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size.

Check out more of our rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com

Capuccio Dream Homes Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
580-353-7326

(RLNE4601148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 NE Tortoise Unit C have any available units?
904 NE Tortoise Unit C has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
Is 904 NE Tortoise Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
904 NE Tortoise Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 NE Tortoise Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 904 NE Tortoise Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 904 NE Tortoise Unit C offer parking?
No, 904 NE Tortoise Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 904 NE Tortoise Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 NE Tortoise Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 NE Tortoise Unit C have a pool?
No, 904 NE Tortoise Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 904 NE Tortoise Unit C have accessible units?
No, 904 NE Tortoise Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 904 NE Tortoise Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 NE Tortoise Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 NE Tortoise Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 NE Tortoise Unit C has units with air conditioning.
