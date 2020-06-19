Amenities

air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities

904 NE Tortoise Unit C Available 07/10/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!



.

This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,100 Sf Ft Town home. Central heat and air, wooden privacy fence, vinyl and carpet flooring through out. Ceiling fans, lots of closet space.

Military persons receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size.



Check out more of our rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com



Capuccio Dream Homes Realty

2801 SW Lee Blvd.

Lawton, OK

580-353-7326



(RLNE4601148)