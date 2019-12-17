Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry pool

3715 NE Madision Avenue Available 07/06/20 Beautiful corner lot home located in Kingsbriar Subdivision. - 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom could be used as an office), 2 baths, huge living area with beautiful hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace, large kitchen with Corian countertops, Refrigerator, smooth-top stove, above hood microwave, dishwasher, extended covered patio, storage shed, large laundry room with a built-in ironing board and countertop for folding laundry, sprinkler system , wood privacy fence, granite countertops in master bathroom, double sinks, whirlpool tub with separate shower, large hall bathroom with double sinks beautiful landscaping, security system (tenant will be responsible for activating the system and paying the monthly invoice). Pets are negotiable with owner approval.



(RLNE3253013)