All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 3715 NE Madision Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
3715 NE Madision Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3715 NE Madision Avenue

3715 Northeast Madison Avenue · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3715 Northeast Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3715 NE Madision Avenue · Avail. Jul 6

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
pool
3715 NE Madision Avenue Available 07/06/20 Beautiful corner lot home located in Kingsbriar Subdivision. - 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom could be used as an office), 2 baths, huge living area with beautiful hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace, large kitchen with Corian countertops, Refrigerator, smooth-top stove, above hood microwave, dishwasher, extended covered patio, storage shed, large laundry room with a built-in ironing board and countertop for folding laundry, sprinkler system , wood privacy fence, granite countertops in master bathroom, double sinks, whirlpool tub with separate shower, large hall bathroom with double sinks beautiful landscaping, security system (tenant will be responsible for activating the system and paying the monthly invoice). Pets are negotiable with owner approval.

(RLNE3253013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 NE Madision Avenue have any available units?
3715 NE Madision Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 NE Madision Avenue have?
Some of 3715 NE Madision Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 NE Madision Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3715 NE Madision Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 NE Madision Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3715 NE Madision Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 3715 NE Madision Avenue offer parking?
No, 3715 NE Madision Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3715 NE Madision Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 NE Madision Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 NE Madision Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3715 NE Madision Avenue has a pool.
Does 3715 NE Madision Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3715 NE Madision Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 NE Madision Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 NE Madision Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3715 NE Madision Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balcony
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity