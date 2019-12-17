All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 313 NW Ridgeview Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
313 NW Ridgeview Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

313 NW Ridgeview Way

313 Northwest Ridgeview Way · (580) 353-7326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 313 NW Ridgeview Way · Avail. Jul 3

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
313 NW Ridgeview Way Available 07/03/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!

This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital. The Home has Cathedral Ceilings, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Fireplace, Walk-in Closets, Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge, Built in Bookcase, Alarm System, C H & A, Laundry Room with sink. $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per Pet with Restrictions. Housing Guidelines Apply in Regards to Family Size. Active military will receive refund of application fee when approved and enter a lease agreement.

Check Out More of Our Rentals at www.CapuccioDreamHomes.com

Capuccio Dream Homes Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
580-353-7326

(RLNE1958572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 NW Ridgeview Way have any available units?
313 NW Ridgeview Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 NW Ridgeview Way have?
Some of 313 NW Ridgeview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 NW Ridgeview Way currently offering any rent specials?
313 NW Ridgeview Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 NW Ridgeview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 NW Ridgeview Way is pet friendly.
Does 313 NW Ridgeview Way offer parking?
Yes, 313 NW Ridgeview Way does offer parking.
Does 313 NW Ridgeview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 NW Ridgeview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 NW Ridgeview Way have a pool?
No, 313 NW Ridgeview Way does not have a pool.
Does 313 NW Ridgeview Way have accessible units?
No, 313 NW Ridgeview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 313 NW Ridgeview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 NW Ridgeview Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 313 NW Ridgeview Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balcony
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity