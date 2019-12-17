Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

313 NW Ridgeview Way Available 07/03/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!



This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital. The Home has Cathedral Ceilings, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Fireplace, Walk-in Closets, Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge, Built in Bookcase, Alarm System, C H & A, Laundry Room with sink. $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per Pet with Restrictions. Housing Guidelines Apply in Regards to Family Size. Active military will receive refund of application fee when approved and enter a lease agreement.



Capuccio Dream Homes Realty

2801 SW Lee Blvd.

Lawton, OK

580-353-7326



