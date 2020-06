Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Home for Lease in Lawton - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lawton. 1100 sq ft. Attached 1 car garage. Large living room. Spacious kitchen comes with Electric Range and Refrigerator. Master bathroom has a half a bathroom. Fenced Backyard. SECTION 8 WELCOME. Pets are welcome.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity - Public Service of Oklahoma (PSO).



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Lawton.



GAS: Tenant pays for gas - Center Point Energy.



PARKING:



2 car covered carport in the front.



