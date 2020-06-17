1713 NW Irwin Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lawton - Completely renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home for lease in Lawton. 1128 sq ft. The garage is converted to a master bedroom. Fresh 3 tone paint. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen comes with a smooth surface stainless steel electric range, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, and stainless refrigerator. Large backyard with privacy fence. Split master bedroom. Updated second bathroom. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room.



VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity - Public Service of Oklahoma (PSO)



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Lawton



GAS: Tenant pays for water - CenterPoint Energy



PARKING:



Parking spaces in the front.



(RLNE5623702)