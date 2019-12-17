Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

1701 NW Graywarr Place Available 06/19/20 Pets negotiable with Homeowner Approval!! - Very nice updated spacious home located in a quiet cul de sac in the Gray Warr area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths that has been updated, open kitchen that includes stainless steel dishwasher, stove, fridge, breakfast bar, living room with a beautiful fireplace, a reading nook, dining area has a set of beautiful lights, lots of windows for great natural lighting throughout the home, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, back patio area.with a large fenced in back yard, beautiful garden area, storage shed, child's swing set area, walking distance to the shopping centers, close to schools,



