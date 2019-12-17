All apartments in Lawton
1701 NW Graywarr Place
Last updated June 15 2020

1701 NW Graywarr Place

1701 NW Gray Warr Pl · (580) 248-8838
Location

1701 NW Gray Warr Pl, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 NW Graywarr Place · Avail. Jun 19

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1701 NW Graywarr Place Available 06/19/20 Pets negotiable with Homeowner Approval!! - Very nice updated spacious home located in a quiet cul de sac in the Gray Warr area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths that has been updated, open kitchen that includes stainless steel dishwasher, stove, fridge, breakfast bar, living room with a beautiful fireplace, a reading nook, dining area has a set of beautiful lights, lots of windows for great natural lighting throughout the home, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, back patio area.with a large fenced in back yard, beautiful garden area, storage shed, child's swing set area, walking distance to the shopping centers, close to schools,

(RLNE2404419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

