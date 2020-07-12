/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:18 AM
28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in El Reno, OK
1 Unit Available
513 S Mahan Ave
513 South Mahan Avenue, El Reno, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
1080 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM HOME IN EL RENO FOR LEASE !!! - This Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in El Reno is now available for lease and offers the following amenities: Ceiling Fans Family Room Dining Room Fridge Stove Dishwasher Large Laundry
1 Unit Available
1517 W London St, 1517D
1517 West London Street, El Reno, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 1400sq foot unit located near Adams Park. This is a newer construction complex with easy access to business 40 as well as I40. This is a great location and property for multiple sizes of families.
Results within 10 miles of El Reno
1 Unit Available
10721 NW 17th Street
10721 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1768 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=AjsO4SJyZZ&env=production 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Yukon.
1 Unit Available
2916 Thompson Farm Ln
2916 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1718 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath w/ Split Floor Plan! - Wow!! You do NOT want to miss out on this recently updated stunning 4 bedroom home!! With an open and spacious family living area & open concept kitchen! Gorgeous Cabinets will invite you into the open
1 Unit Available
705 DUSTY TRL
705 Dusty Trail, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
Wonderful Rental in Chisholm Crossing - **AVAILABLE NOW!** Come check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Chisholm Crossing.
1 Unit Available
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.
1 Unit Available
11422 Northwest 9th Terrace
11422 Northwest 9th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1344 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Yukon School District! Featuring an open floor plan, wood laminate plank flooring, neutral paint colors, and an attached garage! The kitchen includes and range and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
11424 Northwest 9th Terrace
11424 Northwest 9th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1422 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Yukon School District! Featuring an open floor plan, fireplace, and an attached garage! The kitchen includes and range and dishwasher. Laundry room with connections for a washer and electric dryer.
1 Unit Available
Westgate South
945 Ethan Lane
945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1523 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Incentive of $250.00 off a 12 month term, $500.00 off a 20 month term, or $1000.00 off a 30 month term with a 7/17 or sooner MI. Redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent.
1 Unit Available
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612
1 Unit Available
Surrey Hills
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd
11608 Surrey Hills Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
MUST SEE! BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SURREY HILLS!! - You’ll love this renovated space with 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Hills
624 Eastview Circle
624 Eastview Circle, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Available in Yukon the 1st of April.
1 Unit Available
10600 SW 22nd Street
10600 SW 22nd St, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
10600 SW 22nd Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! Come check out this brand new home in Ashton Court - it will not last long! This gorgeous three bedroom, two
1 Unit Available
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.
1 Unit Available
11817 SW 26th Terrace
11817 Southwest 26th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1636 sqft
THE RENTAL you'll LOVE! It's clean as a whistle, high ceilings, Big kit, tons of storage, granite in kit & Bthrms, pantry, brkfst bar, SSTL Appls, Flrs are Tile, Wood & Carpet, Gas FP ,3 Big Bedrms, MIL plan, w/lrg closets, all on One Floor.
1 Unit Available
4713 Fawn Run Drive
4713 Fawn Run Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1662 sqft
**JUNE PROMOTION- Take $300 off a 19 month lease term or $800 off a 31 month lease term with move in by July 10.
1 Unit Available
Stone Ranch
55 North Ranchwood Boulevard, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
660 sqft
Stone Ranch Apartments - Property Id: 307571 Stone Ranch Apartments KEY FEATURES Bedrooms : 1, 2 Bathrooms: 1 Bathrooms Lease Duration: 12 Months Administration Fee: $250.
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Hills
1300 DAWN AVENUE
1300 Dawn Avenue, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1795 sqft
1300 DAWN AVENUE Available 08/10/20 4 Bed - Yukon Schools - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1,795 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2007 in the Sunrise Hills addition.
1 Unit Available
Westgate South
12313 SW 6th
12313 Southwest 6th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN YUKON !! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Yukon is now available for lease and offers the following amenities: Fresh Paint New Carper Open Living Area Ceiling
1 Unit Available
1030 Belmonte court
1030 Belmonte Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
3703 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
2318-Starwood Way
2318 Starwood Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
757 Christian Lane
757 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1480 sqft
757 Christian Lane Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 14th! This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
400 Charles Court
400 Charles Court, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1719 sqft
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 Unit Available
4805 James Lane
4805 James Lane, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
4805 James Lane Available 05/01/20 Peaceful Living on the North Side of Yukon! - This home is located in Wagner Lakes on Wagner Road between Piedmont Road & Yukon Parkway.