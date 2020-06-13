32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in El Reno, OK

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
513 S Mahan Ave
513 South Mahan Avenue, El Reno, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
1080 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM HOME IN EL RENO FOR LEASE !!! - This Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in El Reno is now available for lease and offers the following amenities: Ceiling Fans Family Room Dining Room Fridge Stove Dishwasher Large Laundry

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1517 W London St, 1517D
1517 West London Street, El Reno, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 1400sq foot unit located near Adams Park. This is a newer construction complex with easy access to business 40 as well as I40. This is a great location and property for multiple sizes of families.
Results within 10 miles of El Reno

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Westgate South
1 Unit Available
945 Ethan Lane
945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1523 sqft
Extremely well taken care of, great backyard with no homes directly behind, & covered patio. Quality woodwork, fireplace, wood floor in living room, mother in law plan, large laundry with pantry, storage, & built in ironing board.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Surrey Hills
1 Unit Available
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd
11608 Surrey Hills Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd Available 07/03/20 MUST SEE! BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SURREY HILLS!! - Youll love this renovated space with 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4524 Oasis Court
4524 Oasis Lane, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1601 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - This amazing home features the finest fixtures. Boasting an open floor plan, it also includes a gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and pantry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
717 Chisholm Trails Drive
717 Chisholm Trails Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in new addition in Yukon area - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a newer neighborhood. Close to major highways, restaurants and shopping. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5125055)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 DUSTY TRL
705 Dusty Trail, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1410 sqft
Wonderful Rental in Chisholm Crossing - **COMING SOON!** Come check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Chisholm Crossing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
595 Washington Ave
595 Washington Ave W, Piedmont, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1276 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Duplex In Piedmont *Piedmont Schools* (Text Contact Below) - This 3 bed 2 bath duplex is just west of Piedmont Rd in Piedmont on Washington Ave or 164th. Quick access to NW Expressway and close to local shops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Surrey Hills
1 Unit Available
11300 Coachmans Road
11300 Coachman's Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1305 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage In Surrey *YUKON Schools (Call or Text for Info - Number Below) - This duplex is in Surrey Hills by the golf course. Move in ready unit includes stainless appliances like gas stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Christian Lane
605 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1612 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL in Gated Community! - Come check out this beautiful home in the Settler's Ridge gated community! This home offers three bedrooms, two baths with a great functional floor plan and fenced in back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10600 SW 22nd Street
10600 SW 22nd St, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
10600 SW 22nd Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! Come check out this brand new home in Ashton Court - it will not last long! This gorgeous three bedroom, two

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Surrey Hills
1 Unit Available
11318 NW 121st Place
11318 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1530 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Duplex In Surrey Hills - Don't miss out on this cute Duplex in Surrey Hills! Great location with easy access to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW Expressway. This is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car Duplex. Large open living / kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10612-NW 21st Street
10612 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd
1056 Mable Fry Boulevard, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1703 sqft
Beautiful Yukon Home Now Available For Lease - Yukon School District!!! - Charming, Spacious, Great Location & Available For Lease Now!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1407 Forest Ridge Way
1407 Forest Ridge Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1175 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon! Located in Edgewood Manor (Mustang Road and SW 15th Street), and in Mustang School District!, Nearby parks and shopping and highway access! - Too many amenities to list and pet

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
757 Christian Lane
757 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1480 sqft
757 Christian Lane Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 14th! This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
904 Glenwood Drive
904 Glenwood Drive, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Available now! Ready for move in! 3 Beds with a half bath in the Master bedroom, nice size living area with sliding glass doors that overlook the spacious back yard with beautiful mature trees.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11817 SW 26th Terrace
11817 Southwest 26th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1636 sqft
THE RENTAL you'll LOVE! It's clean as a whistle, high ceilings, Big kit, tons of storage, granite in kit & Bthrms, pantry, brkfst bar, SSTL Appls, Flrs are Tile, Wood & Carpet, Gas FP ,3 Big Bedrms, MIL plan, w/lrg closets, all on One Floor.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2140 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
621 Christian Lane
621 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1480 sqft
This home offers tons of character at an extremely low cost! With the open concept design, this home is great from entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in El Reno, OK

Finding an apartment in El Reno that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

