Apartment List
/
OK
/
del city
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 PM

189 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Del City, OK

Finding an apartment in Del City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
4729 Southeast 24th Street
4729 Southeast 24th Street, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
DEL CITY SCHOOLS Charming little home in Del City School district. Nice size kitchen and bedrooms. Converted garage has a loft and washer/dryer hook ups. Back yard has a chain link fence and a storage area. Wall heat and window ac.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
4706 Loch Lane
4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
817 Briarlane Rd
817 Briarlane Road, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$800
1209 sqft
This 1209 square foot brick house has 3-4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths with easy access to I-40 & I-35.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
3024 Overland Dr
3024 Overland Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$595
1958 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN DEL CITY! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4612 Loch Lane
4612 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
** 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex In Mid Del *** Gated Community - Open floor concept duplex with large living room with large window! Over looks the dining and kitchen area. Appliances included are stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3212 Dentwood Ter.
3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter.
Results within 1 mile of Del City

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakcliff
1 Unit Available
4912 Creekwood Dr
4912 Creekwood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$935
1086 sqft
2 Miles To Tinker! - Freshly Painted New plank flooring 3 beds 1 1/2 baths stove refrigerator Central Heat & Air 1 car garage (RLNE4687634)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ranchets
1 Unit Available
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Parkview
1 Unit Available
5328 Republic Drive
5328 Republic Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1706 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-3ba-3ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Parkview
1 Unit Available
4328 S.E. 46th Street, Apt # 105
4328 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$625
940 sqft
Remodeled unit with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5
401 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
970 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Live right by interstate I-40 and I-35 at Red Bud Landing; with great apartment amenities, friendly & professional staff on-site and a variety of food & retail locations nearby.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34
409 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
740 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family $600/mo! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath 740 sq ft apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, large closets, black doors and much more! Candy 405-204-4515

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107
427 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1085 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 3 tone paint, washer dryer hook ups, walk in closets, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, wood floors and private patio or deck $800/mo 405-204-4515

1 of 9

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Southeast 46th Street
4220 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1032 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT THROUGH January 1st!! This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large kitchen/dining area, central heat and air, and a laundry room inside, plus NEW PAINT! In the back yard, it has an in-ground storm shelter, a
Results within 5 miles of Del City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
34 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,140
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
12 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$980
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
28 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$848
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$735
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Del City, OK

Finding an apartment in Del City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Del City 1 BedroomsDel City 2 BedroomsDel City 3 BedroomsDel City Accessible Apartments
Del City Apartments with BalconyDel City Apartments with GarageDel City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDel City Apartments with Parking
Del City Apartments with PoolDel City Apartments with Washer-DryerDel City Dog Friendly ApartmentsDel City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OKBethany, OK
Chickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
Stillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University