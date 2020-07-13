/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM
203 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Del City, OK
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
934 Vickie Drive
934 Vickie Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1639 sqft
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Del City has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4108 Vickie Drive
4108 Vickie Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1153 sqft
Close to Shopping, entertainment , Dining and more! This Ranch style home comes equipped with Stove/Oven & Dishwasher, ceiling fans throughout & patio with chain link fence. Close to Del City High School & Townsend Elementary.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4108 S Vickie Dr
4108 Vickie Dr, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1153 sqft
Darling 3 bedroom Home Near Tinker Air Force Base! - Close to Shopping, entertainment , Dining and more! This Ranch style home comes equipped with Stove/Oven & Dishwasher, ceiling fans throughout & patio with chain link fence.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2508 Eagle
2508 Eagle Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1104 sqft
3 beds, 2 full baths - Del City schools - Nice floor plan 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths Pantry Separate Laundry Dining room Sliding door to fenced rear yard Partial garage for storage Del City Schools Great location for downtown commute (RLNE3841702)
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
3024 Overland Dr
3024 Overland Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$595
1958 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN DEL CITY! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4612 Loch Lane
4612 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
** 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex In Mid Del *** Gated Community - Open floor concept duplex with large living room with large window! Over looks the dining and kitchen area. Appliances included are stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3212 Dentwood Ter.
3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter.
Results within 1 mile of Del City
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakcliff
4912 Creekwood Dr
4912 Creekwood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$935
1086 sqft
2 Miles To Tinker! - Freshly Painted New plank flooring New Counter tops 3 beds 1 1/2 baths stove refrigerator Central Heat & Air 1 car garage (RLNE4687634)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Frolich Meadows Estates
5020 Avion Court
5020 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
5020 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close To Tinker AFB - Lawncare included! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
6706 Southeast 15th Street
6706 Southeast 15th Street, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath house with tons of character! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet. Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. or email buffalopm1234@gmail.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Ranchets
1941 Treat Drive
1941 Treat Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring neutral paint throughout, central heat and air, ceiling fans, and an attached garage. The kitchen includes a gas range. Connections for a washer and electric dryer in the garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Ranchets
1817 Treat Drive
1817 Treat Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$895
1196 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring central heat and air, ceiling fans, neutral paint colors throughout, and a fenced in backyard. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and a gas range.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Oakcliff
5016 Creekwood Dr.
5016 Creekwood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1076 sqft
Beautiful Ranch 1 story home in Southeast Oklahoma City, big back yard, 2 car garage, great neighbors and neighborhood. 3D Tour Available.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Laning
401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5, Oklahoma City, OK, 73129
401 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
970 sqft
Live right by interstate I-40 and I-35 at Red Bud Landing; with great apartment amenities, friendly & professional staff on-site and a variety of food & retail locations nearby. Our community offers, spacious 1, 2 , and 3 bedroom apartments.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
4328 S.E. 46th Street, Apt # 105
4328 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$625
940 sqft
Remodeled unit with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
1 of 9
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Southeast 46th Street
4220 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1032 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT THROUGH January 1st!! This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large kitchen/dining area, central heat and air, and a laundry room inside, plus NEW PAINT! In the back yard, it has an in-ground storm shelter, a
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5007 Avion Court
5007 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1208 sqft
5007 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 Next to Tinker AFB - All Appliances Included - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0lZKpe1k4J&env=production Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
709 Glenmanor Drive
709 Glenmanor Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1953 sqft
Nice sized home with 2 cars garage for rent in Midwest City ! It comes with fenced yard with a nice patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups are available. Tenant is responsible for refrigerator and utilities. Utilities requires; gas electricity, and water.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5116 S Dimple Dr
5116 South Dimple Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1043 sqft
3BD 2BA Home in Del City Area!!! - This 1,043 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, utility area with washer/dryer hook-ups, formal dining area, 2-car attached garage, central heat & air and a great big backyard with patio area and shed for
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
5000 SOUTHEAST 53RD STREET
5000 Southeast 53rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1835 sqft
5000 SOUTHEAST 53RD STREET Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Rental Home - * New exterior photos coming soon!* This 1835SF 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features beautiful tall ceilings, 2 living areas, plenty of storage and lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Del City
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
54 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
67 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$823
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Similar Pages
Del City 1 BedroomsDel City 2 BedroomsDel City 3 BedroomsDel City Accessible ApartmentsDel City Apartments with Balcony
Del City Apartments with GarageDel City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDel City Apartments with ParkingDel City Apartments with Pool