All apartments in Del City
Find more places like 401 Spring Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del City, OK
/
401 Spring Creek Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

401 Spring Creek Road

401 Spring Creek Road · (405) 996-8987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Del City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 Spring Creek Road, Del City, OK 73117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 Spring Creek Road · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300
Move in by May 19th to save $200
Move in by May 26th to save $100
Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.
All necessary rental applications and attachments must be received at minimum 4 business days before the move-in date to qualify for a discount.

Don't miss this charming 3 bed, 2 bath brick home! This house features low-maintenance wood-look vinyl flooring in the living spaces and hall, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and baths. There is fresh paint throughout most of the home. You'll love the high ceilings and open floor plan in the living room, dining room, and kitchen! The kitchen offers warm, neutral colors and includes a stainless steel smooth surface range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and french door refrigerator. The high ceilings continue into the master bedroom that has a great walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. The hallway leads to the spacious hall bath and two additional bedrooms. A fully fenced backyard with privacy fence and attached 2 car garage complete the home.

This is a strictly no pet and no smoking property.
This home is not available for Section 8 housing assistance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4695726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Spring Creek Road have any available units?
401 Spring Creek Road has a unit available for $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Spring Creek Road have?
Some of 401 Spring Creek Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Spring Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
401 Spring Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Spring Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 401 Spring Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del City.
Does 401 Spring Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 401 Spring Creek Road does offer parking.
Does 401 Spring Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Spring Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Spring Creek Road have a pool?
No, 401 Spring Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 401 Spring Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 401 Spring Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Spring Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Spring Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Spring Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Spring Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 401 Spring Creek Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St
Del City, OK 73115

Similar Pages

Del City 1 BedroomsDel City 2 Bedrooms
Del City 3 BedroomsDel City Dog Friendly Apartments
Del City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OKBethany, OK
Chickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
Stillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity