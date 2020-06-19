401 Spring Creek Road

Amenities

Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300

Move in by May 19th to save $200

Move in by May 26th to save $100

Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

All necessary rental applications and attachments must be received at minimum 4 business days before the move-in date to qualify for a discount.



Don't miss this charming 3 bed, 2 bath brick home! This house features low-maintenance wood-look vinyl flooring in the living spaces and hall, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and baths. There is fresh paint throughout most of the home. You'll love the high ceilings and open floor plan in the living room, dining room, and kitchen! The kitchen offers warm, neutral colors and includes a stainless steel smooth surface range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and french door refrigerator. The high ceilings continue into the master bedroom that has a great walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. The hallway leads to the spacious hall bath and two additional bedrooms. A fully fenced backyard with privacy fence and attached 2 car garage complete the home.



This is a strictly no pet and no smoking property.

This home is not available for Section 8 housing assistance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4695726)