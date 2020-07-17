All apartments in Bethany
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:10 AM

3700 North Riverside Drive

3700 North Riverside Drive · (405) 355-3040
Location

3700 North Riverside Drive, Bethany, OK 73008

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Wonderful three bedroom (or two bed and an office), two bath home with two car garage, one mile from Lake Overholser. New paint, flooring, carpet and ceiling fans throughout the home. The kitchen is a bakers dream! It is a newly updated kitchen with top of the line oven and stove. There is a dishwasher and refrigerator / freezer included along with washer and dryer. There is a wonderful gas fireplace in the living room that keeps the living area nice and toasty when it is cool out. Tons of storage in the home including entry coat closet, deep hall closets and a walk in closet in the master bedroom.
It sits on a corner lot with new privacy wood fence, Several beautiful river birch trees in the front yard and they not only look beautiful they protect the house from the west sun. Two peach trees full of fruit are in the backyard. Crape myrtle trees bloom in bright pink in the front and back yard. There is an above ground storm shelter large enough for 10 people with covered access in the event of a storm.
The front yard has a sprinkler system and the grass is beautiful, The lease will include lawn service each week during mowing season and water and sewage service are included in the rent. We want to continue to keep the sprinkler system going and maintain the beautiful lawn. This is a wonderful well built home in an established neighborhood.
The lake has wonderful walking trails, paddle boarding, and is the perfect place to sit and watch a beautiful Oklahoma sunset. It is a wonderful home.
This home is not a Truewind Investment property but we will manage the property and ensure stress free living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 North Riverside Drive have any available units?
3700 North Riverside Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 North Riverside Drive have?
Some of 3700 North Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 North Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3700 North Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 North Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3700 North Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 3700 North Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3700 North Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 3700 North Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 North Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 North Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 3700 North Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3700 North Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3700 North Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 North Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 North Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
