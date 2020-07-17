3700 North Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Wonderful three bedroom (or two bed and an office), two bath home with two car garage, one mile from Lake Overholser. New paint, flooring, carpet and ceiling fans throughout the home. The kitchen is a bakers dream! It is a newly updated kitchen with top of the line oven and stove. There is a dishwasher and refrigerator / freezer included along with washer and dryer. There is a wonderful gas fireplace in the living room that keeps the living area nice and toasty when it is cool out. Tons of storage in the home including entry coat closet, deep hall closets and a walk in closet in the master bedroom.

It sits on a corner lot with new privacy wood fence, Several beautiful river birch trees in the front yard and they not only look beautiful they protect the house from the west sun. Two peach trees full of fruit are in the backyard. Crape myrtle trees bloom in bright pink in the front and back yard. There is an above ground storm shelter large enough for 10 people with covered access in the event of a storm.

The front yard has a sprinkler system and the grass is beautiful, The lease will include lawn service each week during mowing season and water and sewage service are included in the rent. We want to continue to keep the sprinkler system going and maintain the beautiful lawn. This is a wonderful well built home in an established neighborhood.

The lake has wonderful walking trails, paddle boarding, and is the perfect place to sit and watch a beautiful Oklahoma sunset. It is a wonderful home.

This home is not a Truewind Investment property but we will manage the property and ensure stress free living.