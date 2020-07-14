All apartments in Winchester
Schirm Farms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Schirm Farms

Open Now until 6pm
6340 Saddler Way · (505) 336-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH 43110
Schirm Farm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6289SW · Avail. Sep 8

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 6233EC · Avail. Sep 22

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 6368EC · Avail. Aug 10

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6296EC · Avail. Aug 29

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 6363SW · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 6211EC · Avail. Sep 16

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Schirm Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
guest parking
online portal
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH. We have an amazing array of offerings that make for the ultimate living experience! Our spacious floor plans have many stellar features, including hardwood-style flooring, high ceilings, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and modern finishes. Enjoy community amenities like our refreshing swimming pool, inviting community clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and volleyball court, on-site management and more. With five floor plans to choose from, you’re sure to find a space made for you!

Columbus is a hop, skip and jump away from Schirm Farms, adding even more opportunities for fun near you. Stay local—shop at the Winchester Square Shopping Center, visit Historic Downtown Canal Winchester, swing the day away at Turnberry Golf Course or enjoy nature at Three Oaks Metro Park. Jump on Route 33 and spend a day touring the city, from German Village to the Ohio St

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Open parking, garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Schirm Farms have any available units?
Schirm Farms has 17 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Schirm Farms have?
Some of Schirm Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Schirm Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Schirm Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Schirm Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Schirm Farms is pet friendly.
Does Schirm Farms offer parking?
Yes, Schirm Farms offers parking.
Does Schirm Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Schirm Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Schirm Farms have a pool?
Yes, Schirm Farms has a pool.
Does Schirm Farms have accessible units?
Yes, Schirm Farms has accessible units.
Does Schirm Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Schirm Farms has units with dishwashers.
Does Schirm Farms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Schirm Farms has units with air conditioning.
