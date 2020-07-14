Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving volleyball court cats allowed accessible guest parking online portal

Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH. We have an amazing array of offerings that make for the ultimate living experience! Our spacious floor plans have many stellar features, including hardwood-style flooring, high ceilings, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and modern finishes. Enjoy community amenities like our refreshing swimming pool, inviting community clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and volleyball court, on-site management and more. With five floor plans to choose from, you’re sure to find a space made for you!



Columbus is a hop, skip and jump away from Schirm Farms, adding even more opportunities for fun near you. Stay local—shop at the Winchester Square Shopping Center, visit Historic Downtown Canal Winchester, swing the day away at Turnberry Golf Course or enjoy nature at Three Oaks Metro Park. Jump on Route 33 and spend a day touring the city, from German Village to the Ohio St