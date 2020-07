Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking pool e-payments garage

Your search for “home” ends here.Welcome to Kensington Grove. We are a neighborhood-style community in Westerville, Ohio offering peace, relaxation and the luxuries you’d hope for from an upscale home—without the burden of maintenance. Step onto our sprawling grounds and be whisked away by well-manicured greenery, birds singing soundly and a staff ready to assist wherever possible.We offer three styles of living—apartments, ranch style homes and townhomes—for your comfort. Located moments from I-270 and Rt. 161, minutes from the excellent-rated Westerville School District and miles from all the shopping and dining options you could ask for, Kensington Grove is the ideal setting to call home.