Apartment List
/
OH
/
toledo
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Southwyck
19 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Reynolds Corners
20 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments & Townhomes
1009 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Comfortable homes with in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. Community offers residents access to garage parking, a pool, and fitness center. Close to I-475. Explore nature at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark during free time.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Southwyck
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
East Toledo
220 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3630 Watson Avenue
3630 Watson Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1168 sqft
Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Everything you need is just right around the corner. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day. A simple house with 2 car garage, front porch for extra space, and indoor escape.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
1314 N Westhaven Rd
1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Onyx
1 Unit Available
1011 Woodland Ave
1011 Woodland Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1351 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath on Woodland - This 1,351 SqFt. 3 Bed 1.5 bath house is absolutely stunning. The large living room features a ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The dining room boats built-in display cabinets for extra storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Toledo
1 Unit Available
726 Earl St
726 Earl Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
East Side on Earl 2 Bed 1 Bath $650/Month - Large Front Porch For Enjoying The Summer Months. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Features Newer Carpet & Vinyl Flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
923 Wright Ave
923 Wright Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute 3 Bedroom home front and screen in back porch. All New paint and carpet. Newer windows. AC . Kitchen with dining area-Bring your appliances- Full living and Dining room-Private fenced backyard with Shed. Basement just all repainted.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
1668 Brownstone Blvd Apt 632
1668 Brownstone Boulevard, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1208 sqft
Tons of space with large rooms. Includes fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside apartment! Connecting Jack & Jill tub area. All electric. Includes parking spot within carport. Living room includes patio door leading to large balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
330 e lake street
330 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$740
1300 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath one block off Manhattan in north Toledo. Large front porch (new outdoor carpet coming soon), High ceilings and walnut hardwood in the big living room with attached parlor and dining room with built in buffet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1
5943 Walnut Circle Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$699
670 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Woods! We are a community located in Toledo, OH nestled in a beautiful park like setting offering 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes and 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
4120 Garden Park Drive
4120 Garden Park Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1143 sqft
Two bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Central air * Carpet throughout * Enclosed front porch To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
4032 Garden Estates Dr
4032 Garden Estates Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Slyvania Talmadge area - Property Id: 247663 Nice, large 2 bedroom, 2 full tile bathroom apartment. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. One car detached garage with remote included. Lots of storage in apartment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4118 Parrakeet Avenue
4118 Parrakeet Avenue, Toledo, OH
4 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
2-Story with 4 beds and 1.5 bath and full basement. Large living room w/decorative fireplace. Master bed has adjacent office or another bed option! Finished area in basement with additional storage and laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3713 Hazelhurst Avenue
3713 Hazelhurst Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1352 sqft
Move in Ready!! 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath. Home completely remodeled and ready to be moved into. 1 car detached garage with fenced in backyard. Res-Room in basement. Formal living room and formal dining with built in cabinets. 1 year lease -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Toledo, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Toledo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsToledo 3 BedroomsToledo Apartments under $700
Toledo Apartments under $800Toledo Apartments with BalconyToledo Apartments with GarageToledo Apartments with GymToledo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Apartments with PoolToledo Apartments with Washer-DryerToledo Dog Friendly ApartmentsToledo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Perrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Reynolds Corners
Southwyck

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University