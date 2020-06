Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

East Side on Earl 2 Bed 1 Bath $650/Month - Large Front Porch For Enjoying The Summer Months. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Features Newer Carpet & Vinyl Flooring. The Large Kitchen Has Lots Of Cabinet Storage, Prep Space, & A Gas Stove! Private Backyard w/ Privy Fence and Detached Garage For Extra Storage! Apply On-Line today at www.rpmclarity.com. Please note due to COVID-19 we will not be scheduling any in-person tours. Please watch a tour video here: https://youtu.be/WC0SOqkbh_4



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833641)