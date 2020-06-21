All apartments in Toledo
Toledo, OH
330 e lake street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

330 e lake street

330 East Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH 43608
Lagrange

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath one block off Manhattan in north Toledo. Large front porch (new outdoor carpet coming soon), High ceilings and walnut hardwood in the big living room with attached parlor and dining room with built in buffet. Kitchen appliances not included.
3 bedrooms up including huge master, all bedrooms have big deep closets and hardwood floors. full bath on 2nd floor, and full bath in freshly painted basement.

Watch a video tour, Self qualify and fill out our FREE application on our website GlassCityHomes.com to set up a personal showing.

Tenant pays all utilities ( water trash sewer, electric and gas)
No blinds, furniture, appliances etc are included with this rental.
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath one block off Manhattan in north Toledo. Large front porch (new outdoor carpet coming soon), High ceilings and walnut hardwood in the big living room with attached parlor and dining room with built in buffet. 3 bedrooms up including huge master, all bedrooms have big deep closets and hardwood floors. full bath on 2nd floor, and full bath in freshly painted basement.

Watch a video tour, Self qualify and fill out our FREE application on our website GlassCityHomes.com to set up a personal showing.

Tenant pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 e lake street have any available units?
330 e lake street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toledo, OH.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
Is 330 e lake street currently offering any rent specials?
330 e lake street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 e lake street pet-friendly?
No, 330 e lake street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toledo.
Does 330 e lake street offer parking?
No, 330 e lake street does not offer parking.
Does 330 e lake street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 e lake street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 e lake street have a pool?
No, 330 e lake street does not have a pool.
Does 330 e lake street have accessible units?
No, 330 e lake street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 e lake street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 e lake street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 e lake street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 e lake street does not have units with air conditioning.
