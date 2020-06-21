330 e lake street

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath one block off Manhattan in north Toledo. Large front porch (new outdoor carpet coming soon), High ceilings and walnut hardwood in the big living room with attached parlor and dining room with built in buffet. Kitchen appliances not included.

3 bedrooms up including huge master, all bedrooms have big deep closets and hardwood floors. full bath on 2nd floor, and full bath in freshly painted basement.



Watch a video tour, Self qualify and fill out our FREE application on our website GlassCityHomes.com to set up a personal showing.



Tenant pays all utilities ( water trash sewer, electric and gas)

No blinds, furniture, appliances etc are included with this rental.

Tenant pays all utilities