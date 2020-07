Amenities

Huge two bedroom Apartment blocks from Toledo Zoo



Really big and nice two bedroom apartment a block from the Toledo Zoo and park. Right across the street from the Maumee River. New bathroom with huge living room and sun room with hardwood floors throughout. Huge basement for storage with your own personal washer & dryer. Fenced in backyard with covered parking. Water bill is included in the rent.

No Pets Allowed



